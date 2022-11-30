Service Delivery: Bureau tips CAC to be among top 20 globally 

By Chinenye Offor

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), says the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has all it takes to be among world’s top 20 in public service delivery.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head of Media Unit, said the Director General of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi, made the remarks at a lunchtime seminar series, organised by the Bureau.

The event was themed: “Current Reforms, Innovation, and Challenges of the Corporate Affairs Commission in the Growth of the Nigerian Economy.”

Arabi said that the CAC had been identified as the “building block that would take Nigerian public service to be among the first 20 in the world by 2025”.

The BPSR helmsman, explained that public service reform was a systematic intervention aimed at improving the structure, operations, and procedures of the public service, to enable its transformation.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for assenting to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying that it marked the beginning of significant development in Nigeria’s business legislation regime.

He added that, in accordance with its earlier pledge, the CAC had, by December 2021, effectively ended manual filing of documents and filing of annual returns.

Arabi therefore, called for greater cooperation and collaboration between government agencies, to further engender far-reaching reforms for the benefit of the economy.

In his remark, the Registrar-General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, who traced the history of the commission from the 1961 Business Names Registration Act, to the 1968 Companies Act, said the commission had attained full digitilisation.

He noted that the CAC, which started the digitalisation journey with electronic workflows in 2014, achieved full migration to a digital registry in Jan. 2021, after the passage of CAMA 2020 Act.

Abubakar described the digital platform as easier, cheaper, and storage-friendly, thereby ensuring ease of doing business

According to him, the commission will continue to leverage on technology to continually improve its services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that sister agencies such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), among others, lauded had lauded CAC’s reforms.

The agencies called for more collaboration with the CAC to enable them enhance their respective operations (NAN)