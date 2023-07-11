Service Chiefs: Senate receives Tinubu’s letter as Akpabio names Selection, few other Committees





By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday announced constitution of Selection Committee and a few Standing Committees.

The Selection Committee comprising all the 8 principal officers which include Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader, David Umahi Deputy Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senate Majority Whip, Lola Ashiru,Deputy Majority Whip, Mwadkwon Simon Davou (Minority Leader), Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere (Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Minority Whip) and Rufai Hanga (Deputy Minority Whip).

Rules and Business Committee has Titus Zam as chairman, Opeyemi Bamidele vice chairman.

Services Committee has Sunday Karimi chairman William Jonah vice chairman while Ethics, Privileges &Public Petition has Okey Ezea chairman and Ibrahim Khalid vice chairman.

Media and Public Affairs has Yemi Adaramodu as chairman and Salisu Afolabi, vice chairman; Appropriation Committee has Solomon Olamilekan chairman and Ali Ndume vice chairman.

Legislative Compliance Committee has Buba Umar chairman, Asuquo Ekpeyong vice chairman while Public Accounts Committee has Aliyu Wadada as chairman and Onyeka Peter, vice chairman.

Meanwhile, the Senate has received President Tinubu’s request for confirmation of security chiefs.

The request was referred to the Committee of the Whole since the relevant Standing Committees have not been constituted yet.

The Service Chiefs to be confirmed are: Maj Gen C G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj Gen T A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

