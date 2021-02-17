Service Chiefs nominees promise to improve nation’s security

The newly-nominated Service Chiefs of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Wednesday in Abuja promised to improve the security architecture of the country. Speaking separately at their screening by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Defence, they promised to bring their wealth of experience in war theatres in the past to bear on their new assignments.

The nominees are Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Others are Rear Adm. Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and AVM Isiaka Amao, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS). In a speech at the screening, the CDS said he attended extensive courses in the course of his military career within and outside the country and assured that he would use the experience to tackle insurgency.

He said as a former Commander of `Operation Lafia Dole’, a special military task force in the North- East, he would use that experience to also handle insecurity. The CDS designate recalled that his tenure as a Commander of `Operation Lafia Dole’ recorded huge successes. Irabor said he intended to foster an armed forces that would have leadership geared toward professionalism.

On his part, Maj.-Gen. Attahiru, the COAS designate, promised to provide the right leadership for the Nigerian Army, adding that during his time the Nigerian Army would tackle all adversaries within and outside the country. He said that during his tenure as COAS, all Nigerians would be part of the security architecture to enable the forces to win the war against insecurity.

He stated that officers and men would be given the needed training with functional equipment and would be provided an atmosphere conducive to accomplishing the required mission. Also speaking, the CNS designate, Rear Adm. Gambo, said that his appointment was crucial and very critical at a time when the country was faced with security challenges.

He said he was not under any illusion that his academic qualifications could earn him the required success in the quest to arrest insecurity in the country. He, however, called for loyalty and support of his officers and men to win the war against insecurity. Gambo said he would also leverage on technology to fight the security challenges in the country.

On his part, AVM Amao said that he would make the Air force to take control of the country’s air space to curtail terrorism and other insecurities. He promised to pursue purposeful training and human capacity development, adding that he would do all within his power to foster a strong air force. He added that he would also improve on the welfare of officers and men to encourage them in the fight to restore security.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, said that the importance of the screening was to seek approval for the nomination of the four service chiefs. “We are aware of the Constitutional provision that all nomination of service chief be screened by the National Assembly. “I assure you that the Nigerian military is fully aware of our Constitutional role and I have no doubt that the nominees will make this country proud. “I assure you that we promise to deliver on the necessary expectations of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Responding, Rep. Babajinmi Benson, Chairman of the committee, said that the essence of the screening was to reinstate the supremacy of civil authority over the military. He said that Nigeria was blessed with brave and great soldiers, adding: “it is in this line that we must get it right as a nation.’’

He noted that there was no single solution to security challenges. “We will be considering commitment to professionalism and welfare in making a choice,’’ he said. Benson added that national security required an all-encompassing approach to tackle and that Nigeria would require great efforts on the part of its military to end insecurity. (NAN)