Serial Fraudster Bags 17 Years Jail Term in Kano

Justice Tukur Muazu of the Kaduna State High Court today November 22, 2021 convicted and sentenced one Gabriel Chimeze to ten and seven years imprisonment on separate charges of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to a three count charge when he was first arraigned in July 2017, leading to his full trial which lasted 5 years.

In his judgment today, Justice Muazu found the defendant guilty on count one of conspiracy and acquitted him on count two and three.

The convict was sentenced to ten years imprisonment without option of fine. The sentence takes effect from 27th July 2017 when he was arraigned.

In the other charge, the convict was convicted on the one count of obtaining money by false pretense.

Justice Muazu consequently sentenced him to seven years in prison without an option of fine The convict was also ordered to restitute the victim a sum of N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) only.

