Seriake Dickson, others take oath of allegiance as members of 9th Senate

The Senate has administrated oath of allegiance on four new senators as members of 9th Senate, following their victory at the Dec.5 by- election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),reports that the new senators included Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Cleopas Moses (PDP-Bayelsa), Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos)and Nora Daduut (APC-Plateau).

The oath of allegiance was administered by Clerk of Senate, Mr Dauda Ibrahim El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.