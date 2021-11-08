Sergeant Torsabo Solomon not in our custody – NDA

The Nigerian Defence Academy,NDA, has debunked reports that Sergeant Torsabo Solomon is in its custody as part of investigation into a recent security breach.



NDA Spokesman, Major Bashir Muhammee Jajira, while reacting to the viral report of the alleged arrest of a suspect, said the Academy is a military training institution not an investigative agency.Specifically, he said the said officer has no connection with the academy.



The statement titled: RE: ARREST OF SERGEANT TORSABO SOLOMON reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

“This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy. The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended,” the statement concludes.

