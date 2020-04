Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his son was hospitalised after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“My firstborn is infected by the coronavirus and his clinical condition is such that he was admitted to the infectious diseases clinic,” Vucic posted to his Instagram page.

No other details were immediately available.

Danilo Vucic, 22, is the oldest of Vucic’s three children. (dpa/NAN)