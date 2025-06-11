Septugenarian docked over alleged forgery to deceive Administrator General of Estates in Oyo

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade



A 73-year-old man, Olaniyi Orelusi, on Wednesday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court charged with forgery.

Orelusi, a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and commission of act likely to cause breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometime in 2022.

He said that the defendant’s younger brother, Ishola Orelusi, reported the case of forgery to the police.

Akinloye alleged that the defendant forged a document to withdraw a property in the Estate of their deceased father under the care of the Administrator General of Estates in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

He also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner capable to cause breach of public peace by forging the signatures of his siblings to take possession of the property.

The offences, Akinloye said, contravened sections 249 (d),467 (2) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defendant, without legal representation in court, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She, adjourned the matter untill August 13, for hearing.(NAN)