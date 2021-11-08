Septuagenarian docked for alleged breach of peace, assault

A 71- year-old man , Modupe Karimu, was on Monday docked in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court, for alleged assault and breach of public peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 27 , at 7 a.m., in Woru area in Osogbo.

Olusegun, said the defendant and others, at large, attacked Kunle Johnson with dangerous weapons to inflict injuries on him .

He said the defendant trespassed on a piece of land belonging to the complainant .

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 355 and 383 and is punishable under Section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap 34 , vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2002.

Karimu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Najite Okobie, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Asimiu Adebayo , granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in the like sum.

Adebayo said the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments.

Similarly, he directed his passport sized photographs must be attached with an affidavit of means.

He also said the address of the defendant to be verified by the Police Investigation Officer.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 29. (NAN )

