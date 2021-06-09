Seplat pledges support to FG’s gas-to-power programme

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Seplat Development Company Plc says it is making huge investments to increase gas production to support Nigeria’s gas-to-power programme.

Mr Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat, gave the assurance while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria International Summit (NIPS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the summit has its theme as :“From Crisis to Opportunities: New Approach to the Future of Hydrocarbons.”

Brown said that Seplat, as an company, recognises the pivotal role gas would play in Nigeria’s energy transition journey following the global move for cleaner of energy.

According to him, in line with the Federal Government’s declaration of the Year 2021 to Year 2030 as the “Decade of Gas Development”, there is need to create a free market pricing for domestic gas.

He said that fiscal incentives should also granted to investors in the gas sector to drive domestic gas utilisation, autogas scheme as well as supply of gas to power plants.

Brown also for massive investment in gas infrastructure to reduce green house gas emissions and intensification of efforts to reduce gas flaring in the country.

He disclosed that Seplat currently supply a third of the gas needed to provide electricity in Nigeria and would continue to work assiduously the objective.

Brown said that the company was also investing in infrastructure development within its communities and creating opportunities for Nigerians. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,