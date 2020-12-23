Seplat Petroleum announces crude purchase agreement

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (Waltersmith).

The CPA is for the supply of between 2,000 and 4,000 bopd from existing working-interest production from the Ohaji South Field within OML53, for Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field, in Imo State.

Previously, Seplat’s share of Ohaji South crude was primarily evacuated to the export Terminal via a third-party Crude Handling Agreement with Waltersmith.

This new agreement benefits Seplat by selling its crude oil directly to Waltersmith for refining, thereby eliminating crude losses and downtime experienced along the evacuation and export route. The transaction would also boost the capacity of Waltersmith in providing its products particularly to the immediate region of our operations thereby supporting Seplat’s commitment to national energy security.