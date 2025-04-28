Seplat Energy JV Flags Off 2025 ‘Eye Can See’ Programme in Imo

Owerri, 26 April 2025: In line with its commitment to advancing community health and wellness, Seplat Energy with its Joint Venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has flagged off the 2025 edition of its flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The opening ceremony of the programme, which was held at the Full Moon Hotel, Owerri, provided free eye care services, cataract surgeries, and reading glasses to thousands of residents, especially the underserved and vulnerable.

This marks another impactful chapter in Seplat Energy’s long-standing mission of delivering sustainable social investments across its host communities; of which the intervention speaks to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Limited, highlighted the core objective of the initiative, stating that the “Eye Can See” programme embodies the very spirit of Seplat Energy’s commitment to sustainable development, inclusive healthcare, and meaningful corporate social investment.

“At Seplat Energy, we believe that true corporate success is measured not only by financial performance, but by the positive and enduring impact we create in the lives of the people and communities we serve. Our approach to Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is rooted in the conviction that business must be a force for good, driving progress, equity, and well-being for all.”

Emmanuel Otokhine, Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, represented Itotoi as well as Chioma Afe, Director External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy at the opening ceremony.

In her remarks, Afe said: “Today, we celebrate one of our flagship healthcare initiatives: the “Eye Can See” programme. Since its inception in 2012, this initiative—delivered in partnership with the NNPCL—has provided free, comprehensive eye care to over 22,084 patients, performed 726 life-changing eye surgeries, and distributed 12,307 prescription glasses.”

In addition to medical services, beneficiaries also receive awareness materials on daily eye care practices and early warning signs of visual impairment, promoting a culture of preventive health behaviour.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Engr. Seyi Omotowa, was represented at the ceremony by Mrs. Wilson Halimat, Senior Adviser, Government Relations, NUIMS.

According to Omotowa, “We are here to connect to our primary constituents in the bid to consolidate on our sustainability efforts. These efforts have shaped many lives, and there are still much more to be done. This speaks to our continuous commitment and pursuit in sharing heath-related knowledge and resources to help our people and ensure their well-being.

Emeka Mgbudem, Honorable Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Development, said Seplat Energy and the NNPCL have “given us the opportunity to experience what is known as true impact. They are changing the narratives. This is not an ordinary act of charity, but commitment. Through this programme, the underprivileged and underserved are being reached.”

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Imo State, Dr. Austin Okeji, who represented his commissioner, expressed desire of the state government to continuously partner with focused and progressive-minded establishments like Seplat Energy and NNPCL in line with the vision of the 3R mantra of the Imo State government.

The Chairman of Imo House of Assembly Committee on Oil and Gas, Mr. Francis Osuoha, described the initiative as commendable and encouraged Seplat Energy to continue and consolidate on the intervention.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Veronica Okereke, 73, from Mbaitoli, thanked Seplat for her free surgery and prayed for divine blessings on the company’s efforts.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Charles Njoku, who had cataract surgery, expressed gratitude to Seplat Energy for the company’s thoughtful intervention.

The ‘Eye Can See’ initiative not only restores sight but also enhances economic productivity by helping people return to work, education, and family life without the burden of untreated vision problems.

As Seplat Energy and the NNPCL deepen their commitment to community development, the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative remains a powerful example of corporate social invetment that delivers tangible and lasting value, especially in the face of healthcare gaps across Nigeria.