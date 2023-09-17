Seplat Energy CEO gets BusinessDay’s recognition for excellence, exceptional leadership

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has been recognised for excellence and exceptional leadership in business by Nigeria’s foremost business news media, BusinessDay Media Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Th recognition was announced at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards held in Lagos on Saturday, which had in attendance industry leaders across sectors, business regulators, entrepreneurs, and the media, amongst other stakeholders. Seplat Energy’s stellar performance on the Nigeria stock market was strongly commended by the organisers of the awards.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, BusinessDay Media Limited, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, said The Top 25 CEOs Award seeks to identify and reward exceptional leadership in the business world.

Aigbogun added: “The CEOs who are recognised are those who have demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as financial management, strategic planning, innovation, and corporate social responsibility. They may also be recognised for their ability to inspire and motivate employees, build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, and lead their company through periods of change or adversity.”

The BusinessDay publisher commended Seplat Energy for its excellent business performance and sound business model, saying the recognition was to encourage sustainable performance and general economic advancement of Nigeria.

Responding, Mr. Brown, who was represented by Mr. Samson Ezugworie, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Seplat Energy, lauded BusinessDay Media for the recognition, and assure all Seplat Energy’s stakeholders of the company’s commitment to continuous excellence, good corporate governance and global best practices.

Ezugworie added: “This is, indeed, a call for more great works and stellar business delivery. Our commitment to our stakeholders is unwavering and remains so. The Seplat Energy brand is known for value creation and retention; and we will continue to deliver value.”

The Seplat Energy delegation at the event was led by Mr. Ezugworie; Chioma Afe, Director External Affairs & Sustainability; Adetaiwo Osindero, Senior Manager Business Finance; Stanley Opara, Manager Corporate Communications; and Adebowale Eboda, Head Compliance (Operations & Market).

