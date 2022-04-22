Separate, don’t remain to be killed, Cleric advises couples in violent relationships

The General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission, Rev. Williams Okoye, has advised couples in constant and extreme abusive relationships to take a break from such marriages.

According to him, the law permits separation, even though the bible forbids divorce.

He made this known on Friday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that anyone who found himself or herself in an abusive relationship should opt for separation, instead of staying there to be maimed or killed.

“Stay away from that relationship and pray and do whatever is needed to be done from both sides to make sure the situation is rectified.

“But if it is clear that the man or woman is not changing, I don’t encourage anybody to go back and stay in that relationship.

“I don’t believe that God will want you to go and die because of that,” he said.

Okoye said it was an abomination and negation of the words of God for people to beat their wives or husbands.

“The bible condemns killing and divorce but alternatively to prevent being abused to death take a break to resolve it through prayers,” he said. (NAN)

