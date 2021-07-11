Senior Citizens with Disability to get assistive devices – NSCC

July 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Dr Emem Omokaro, Director-General, National Citizen Centre (NSCC), says the Centre planning to get assistive devices for Citizens living with disability to enhance their national activities.

Omokaro disclosed this an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday Abuja.

She said that about five cent persons aged 65 and above have one form disability or the other, adding that it might be sensory, mobility or locomotive.

“We have a department for special needs group and Persons Living with Disability. We have also created a unit under health promotion and another we call, Central Care Supply Services.

“This ; it our intention and we also included it our mid-term plan, to ensure that we acquire supportive and assistive devices for older persons with disability.

“It is very heartbreaking to see an older person crawling on the floor, I have seen when we conducted documentary on aging.

“So, we intend to deal with older persons with disability by trying to see how we can assist in bringing respite,’’ she said.

Omokaro expressed optimism that with the establishment Commission for Persons Living with Disability, it would be an easy task for the NSCC,

“ Already, the Commission is fighting for protocol to remove barriers in buildings for persons with disability so that such buildings will be accessible to .

“So, in terms of every of our programmes including support services, it is going to be very inclusive, targeting especially the special needs persons with disability’’. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,