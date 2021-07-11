Senior Citizens with Disability to get assistive devices – NSCC

Dr Emem Omokaro, Director-General, National Senior Citizen Centre (NSCC), says the Centre is planning to get assistive devices for Senior Citizens living with disability to enhance their participation in national activities.

Omokaro disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

She said that about five per cent of persons aged 65 and above have one form of disability or the other, adding that it might be sensory, mobility or locomotive.

“We have a department for special needs group and Persons Living with Disability. We have also created a unit under health promotion and another we call, Central Care Supply Services.

“This is because; it is our intention and we also included it in our mid-term development plan, to ensure that we acquire supportive and assistive devices for older persons with disability.

“It is very heartbreaking to see an older person crawling on the floor, I have seen them when we conducted documentary on aging.

“So, we intend to deal with older persons with disability by trying to see how we can assist in bringing respite,’’ she said.

Omokaro expressed optimism that with the establishment of Commission for Persons Living with Disability, it would be an easy task for the NSCC,

“ Already, the Commission is fighting for protocol to remove barriers in buildings for persons with disability so that such buildings will be accessible to them.

“So, in terms of every of our programmes including support services, it is going to be very inclusive, targeting especially the special needs persons with disability’’. (NAN)

