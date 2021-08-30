Senior Chinese, Vietnam officials hold talk on publicity cooperation

Top Chinese party official met on Monday with a Vietnamese top official to strengthen ties on publicity of both governments.

The meeting was between Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

Huang is also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the Committee.

The CPV leader made the talk available via video link.

He said that China was willing to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties.

He said that China was also ready to work with the two countries to promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of publicity and culture, and continuously enrich the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Nguyen extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and said that Vietnam was willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and promote bilateral ties.(Xinhua/NAN)

