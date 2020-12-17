Senegalese economist leads AfDB operations in Rwanda

A Senegalese economist, Aissa Toure, has been appointed the Country Manager for Rwanda by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the bank said on Thursday.

An economist and development expert, Touré brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for five international organizations, the bank said.

Toure’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, the AfDB said in a statement.

The new country manager will support the Bank in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels.