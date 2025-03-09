Senegal emerge champions of 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling tourney 

Senegal defeated hosts Nigeria 4-1 in a pulsating team final to win the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament in Abuja on Saturday evening.

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day wrestling fiesta which held at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, was part of activities to celebrate ECOWAS 50th anniversary.

The highly explosive tournament had 11 participating West African nations in attendance as traditional wrestlers battled for regional supremacy.

At the end of the tournament, Senegal clinched Gold in the team event, with hosts Nigeria settling for Silver, while Benin overpowered Guinea to pick Bronze.

NAN also reports that defending champion, Niger and Burkina Faso were absent at the tournament due to their recent exit from ECOWAS.

In the highly entertaining final, Nigeria started strong but struggled against Senegal’s more experienced wrestlers.

The Senegalese secured victories in the 66kg, 86kg, 100kg, and 120kg weight categories, while Nigeria managed a single win in the 76kg division.

Meanwhile, Benin dominated Guinea across all weight categories in the third-place match, showcasing their depth and determination.

While Senegal claimed the overall team title, Nigerian wrestlers made their mark in individual categories.

Ebipatei Lienbofa secured gold in the 66kg division with a victory over Senegal’s Safietou Goudiaby, while Ebi Bigos thrilled the home crowd with a hard-fought win over Côte d’Ivoire’s Youin Amy in the 76kg final.

The biggest moment came in the 120kg final, where Senegal’s Ngagne Sene overpowered Guinea’s Gino Nitehala to cap off his country’s triumph.

The final was graced by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and other top sports officials from the sub-region.

NAN also reports that the ECOWAS Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports had in September, 2000 officially adopted African wrestling as an ECOWAS sport.

It aims to popularise the sport for regional integration and Olympic Games status.

African wrestling, a traditional style of West African folk wrestling, is known as Laamb in Senegal, Boreh in The Gambia, and Kokowa in Nigeria and Niger.(NAN)