Send Your Fire, Stephoo: UK-based gospel artist set to release video

Two weeks after releasing a blockbuster single, Send Your Fire, Stephoo, a UK based Nigerian gospel artist is set to release the lyrics video for same song and a new single shortly.

The record label, Mario & Garnier has through a statement assured fans that there is more to come from Stephoo who has a trove of finished songs after working in the recording and mastering studio for more than a year.

For those eager to hear what the full album entails, the label has called on fans to be patient as they roll out plans to release another single called, Brand New Story in a couple of weeks.

Stephoo is going to be back with the second single off his forthcoming first full-length album, Vibe with God. The roaring “Brand New Story” follows the release of the energetic “Send Your Fire” earlier in August.

The album, Vibe with God will be released simultaneously in Nigeria, Europe and America on a date to be announced in the near future.

The path to the release of the full album is paved with so much expectation and the label is looking forward to having their artist to go on the charts and win awards eventually. The reason for this expectation is the plain fact that Stephoo and his style of gospel music is a global force that will always capture the adoration of fans worldwide with the quality of his music and his catchy charisma.