Senator’s wife renovates health centre, donates hospital equipments

Hajia Rukayat Ashiru, wife of Sen. Lola Ashiru, on Tuesday inaugurated the Lying-in-Ward and Delivery Room she renovated at Abogunnugun Primary Healthcare Centre in Offa, Kwara.

Ashiru is a member of the National Assembly representing Kwara South Senatorial District.

Inaugurating the project, Hajia Ashiru said the need to bring healthcare delivery closer, accessible and affordable to the people informed the renovation of the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renovated facility was also equipped with modern medical equipment toward reducing the menace of maternal mortality among pregnant women in the area.

Some of the donated medical equipment included Infant Baby Incubator, Radiant Infant Warmer, Resuscitator kit, Digital baby Weighing balance, Oxygen Cylinder, Baby Courts and 5.5KVA generator.

No fewer than 200 pregnant women attending antenatal care at the centre were also empowered with baby kits packed with infant wears, diapers, baby cream and ointment at the event.

Hajia Ashiru said the gestures was geared toward reducing the stress being encountered by pregnant women and nursing mothers due to non-availability or obsolete medical equipments.

She disclosed that the initiative would be replicated in other primary healthcare centres across the seven local government areas of the senatorial district.

“We found out that most of the healthcare centres lacked basic medical equipment to assist pregnant women and nursing mothers.

“With increased cases of premature delivery, jaundice and other infections among new borns some of the medical equipment needed to tackle these life threatening conditions are not readily available or are obsolete.

“In most cases, patients are referred to Ilorin, the state capital, before they can enjoy these facilities.

“That is why we took it upon ourselves as a duty and responsibility to embark on the renovation and donation of these equipment for the overall benefit of our people,” she said.

NAN recalls that Hajia Ashiru had also on Nov. 17, 2020, in collaboration with March Health Initiative, donated new born commodities to hospitals in commemorating the 2020 World Prematurity Day.

In his remarks, Mr Jare Olatundun, the Offa Local Government Transitional Implementation Committee Chairman, praised the donor for her dedication and committment to community services.

He also commended Sen. Lola Ashiru for ensuring the enabling environment in making the project a reality.

Olatundun, during a tour of the inaugurated facility, also donated an undisclosed amount to a nursing mother who was just delivered of a baby boy in the health centre.

Mr Ben Ajah, a representative of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, described the gesture as unprecedented, heartwarming and highly beneficial.

“We in the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria are very proud of your achievements, especially in the area of healthcare services and also urge you to continue in the same tempo,” he said.

NAN also reports that Sen. Ashiru had earlier on Monday in Offa flagged-off medical outreach targeted at communities across the seven councils of the district.

The programme was attended by the representative of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi; the Chief Medical Director of Offa General hospital, Dr Bisi Abdulsalam; Alhaji Lati Afolayan, Offa APC Chairman; Alhaja Folake Shittu, APC Women Leader in Offa, among other community leaders. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...