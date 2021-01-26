Senators urge new service chiefs to commence work immediately

Senators have urged the new Service Chiefs to commence work immediately by addressing security challenges facing the country.

A cross section of senators interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday lauded the appointment of the new service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia), said the appointment had been long awaited.

“The appointment of new service chiefs is better late than never.

“We have been calling for this for a long time now.

“Let us hope that this team would stem the tide of insecurity,” he said.

Sen. Ahmed Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina), corroborated Abaribe’s claim saying that the appointment was in response to the yearnings of Nigerians.

“It is in response to the yearnings of Nigerians and I believe we are all good for it.

“It is a very good development and I want to believe that we are going to see a consolidation of the progress made so far because as you are all aware, in the last two months, the military have been recording successes both in the fight against Boko Haram and kidnappings.

“We are very grateful for this development and we expect nothing less from the incoming personnel. We expect them to be ready to take over and consolidate on the security gains so far made,” he said.

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra ) commended Buhari for the appointment of the service chiefs.

“I want to thank Mr President for yielding to the cries of Nigerians. I believe every journey has an end.

“The relieved service chiefs have done very well within their own capacity and Nigerians have for long yearned for a change which is one of the mantra of the current regime.

“It is only change that is permanent and haven done this, I want to thank the President and as well plead on the incoming service chiefs to commit their new posting toward the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“We need to have a better security infrastructure in our country,” Ubah said.

Buhari had appointed new Service Chiefs as follows; Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.(NAN)