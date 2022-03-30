Senators Suswam, Moro, Jev visit new Och’Idoma, pledge support for Idomaland, Benue development

By Haruna Salami

The three Senators from Benue State at the National Assembly have paid homage to the Och’Idoma V, Agaba-Idu, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Elaigwu John Odogbo, in his temporary palace in Otukpo.

The trio were Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South), Gabriel Suswam (Benue North-East) and Senator Orker Jev (Benue North-West) who is Benue Senate Caucus leader.

In a statement signed by the Chief Palace Scribe, Mr. Onuminya Samuel Odoba, the federal law makers said the purpose of their homage was to assure the paramount monarch of their support for a peaceful Idoma Kingdom, as well as the development of the Idomaland and Benue State.

The former governor of the state, Suswam, who spoke on behalf of the visitors pledged that the three senators representing the state were committed and ready to “work with HRM in order to improve the development of Idoma nation in particular and indeed Benue State as a whole”.

The Paramount Ruler, HRM Elaigwu John Odogbo, expressed his profound appreciation to the team and thanked them for their “great services to the good people of Benue State” and pledged equal support to the political leaders in “ensuring good synergy between the Idoma Area Traditional Council and government at all levels”.

The Och’Idoma V equally stressed the needs for unity of people of Benue State and proper rotation of power within the three Senatorial Districts of the state, adding that Benue South needed to be considered for governorship “in order to strengthen the unity, peace, good governance and development of our great state”.

The paramount ruler of the Idoma nation, HRM Agaba-Idu Elaigwu, was elected by king makers as the Och’Idoma V in December 2021 in Otukpo.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

