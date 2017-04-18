By Tina George – Minna

The perceived feud between Senators and the Presidency has been described as the figment of the imagination of enemies of Nigeria.

Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David Umaru made this observation on Tuesday in Minna while addressing newsmen after a protest by youths who called for the resignation of Senators.

He said that some people want Nigerians to believe that there is a problem between the Senators and the Presidency to protect their vested interest, stressing that the Senators have no reason to go into a fight with the Presidency.

“We have good and excellent relationship with the Executive, Senators are patriots but people tend to call us names just to satisfy their own interest. Presidency and Senate feud is the figment of the imagination of some set or people who can be classified as enemies of the country, they want Nigerians to believe that there is a fight between us whereas there is none.

“If we were enemies, the National Assembly would have started an impeachment process against the President while he was sick and away in London. On our part as legislators, we have done a lot of things to save the Executive.”

Umaru wondered why the people cannot praise the Senators for the feat they have achieved saying, “People do not see the positive things we are doing, they only tend to see negative things and magnify it beyond imagination. Instead of making moves to ensure that the existing institutions are strengthened, the people are busy making effort to destroy it.”

The Senator insisted that the Senate will not be distracted or manipulated from doing their best in ensuring stability in the country.

Hundreds of youths under the coalition of Non Governmental Organizations in the state took to the street on Tuesday morning calling for the recall of Senator David Umaru and other Senators over supporting corruption and non adequate representation in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

They also blamed the Senators for frustrating President Muhammdu Buhari agenda in fighting corruption in the country by not passing anti corruption bill into law amongst other allegations.

