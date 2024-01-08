Senators did not receive palliatives from FG — Adamawa Senator 

Sen. Iya Abbas, representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, has denied the rumour that the Federal Government donated foodstuffs and cash as palliatives to senators for onward distribution to their constituents.

He debunked the rumour, peddled in the social media, that the law makers were expected to distribute the palliatives to their constituents.

The law maker made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

According to him, the foodstuffs and cash gifts he he distributed during the last Christmas and the new year festivities were bought with his personal money.

“As I speak to you, no body gave me money or rice to share as palliatives to our constituents, stressing it was a concocted fabrication aimed at tarnishing our image.

“If it is true let the contractor bring the invoice for each Senator,” he said.

He added that the information is baseless hence the need for those spreading the news to come forward with the evidence proving what they are claiming. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

