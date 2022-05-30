Senatorial primary: Enugu APC Appeal Committee says no petitions yet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for the senatorial primary election in Enugu State says it has yet to receive petitions arising from the exercise.



The Chairman of the committee, Mrs Nina Mbakwe, said this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee on Monday in Enugu.

According to her, members of the committee came to the state on Saturday for the national assignment and have yet to receive petitions in the aftermath of the election.



Mbakwe arrived in Enugu with Chief Vincent Ogbuagu as Secretary and Mr Martin Mbagu as member.

She congratulated the senatorial candidates on their victory.

She, therefore, urged party members to rally round all the candidates to ensure victory for the party in 2023.



She said that the only way to win the general elections was for the members to come together as and work a team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senatorial candidates were the sole candidates from their zone for the primary. (NAN)

