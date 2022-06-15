Senatorial candidate receives royal blessings from his community

Traditional rulers in Ikale area of Ondo State, on Wednesday blessed the ambition of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South senatorial district.

The traditional rulers gave their blessings when they visited Ibrahim, a business mogul, at his University of Fortune, Igbotako residence.

The six prominent Ikale rulers were led on the visit by the Chairman Council of Obas in Okitipupa Local Government Area, Oba Michael Obatuga-Adetoye, the Jegun of Idepe-Okitipupa.

In his address, Oba Adetoye noted that Ondo South is blessed with the right choice of candidate who would be a blessing to the senatorial district.

“Our royal prayers were with you during the primary election in the hope that delegates will discern the brand of true legislative representation which Jimoh Ibrahim would offer.

“In the long run the delegates saw the light which you, Araba of Ikaleland represents and chose you over and above other aspirants.

“You are a son that we are proud of and a political representative we can vouch for at all times; we congratulate you on your victory at the polls,’’ Oba Adetoye said.

In his response, Ibrahim noted that a community without reliable royal fathers would simply perish, adding that Yoruba obas are known for spiritual, moral and royal guidance.

Ibrahim thanked the royal fathers for their congratulatory visit and royal blessings and promised not to let them down when he finally gets elected.

Other royal fathers in the entourage were Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osoro, Oba Thomas Oluwole-Adebayo, the Ahaba of Ajagba, and Oba Festus Olumoyegun, the Oniju of Iju-Odo.

Others were Oba Williams Akinmusayo, the Halu of Ode Aye and Oba John Ebunola-Ayeku, Obagberume of Igbodigo.

Ibrahim recorded 190 votes against his closest rivals, Mathew Oyerinmade and Boye Oyewunmi who scored 92 votes and 23 votes, respectively at the May 28 primary election. (NAN)

