Senator wants government to be more proactive on security

#TrackNigeria Sen. Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, on Sunday called on Federal Government to put an end to killings and kidnapping caused by herdsmen/farmers conflicts across the states.

Fadahunsi, a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the call while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of his Inaugural Thanksgiving at Anglican Church of Ijesa North Diocese, Ilase in Osun.

He said there was need for a joint effort among the rural dwellers, the community leaders as well as traditional rulers in assisting government to put an to the security challenges.

Fadahunsi, who noted that Nigerians were now living in fear due to upsurge of kidnapping and killings in the country, said government must do everything within its power to salvage the situation.

The Senator, who is a retired customs officer, said he gave warning signal in 2013 of possible attack by suspected herdsmen but the warning was not taken seriously.

Fadahunsi , however, thanked God for the opportunity to represent his people, adding that he would not disappoint them .

In his sermon, The Arch Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese of the Anglican Church in Osun, Bishop Isaac Oluyamo, thanked God for the success of the election which brought the Senator into Office .

Oluyamo, however, charged the senator to put God first when dealing with sensitive issues of national concern in the Senate.(NAN)

