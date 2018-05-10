By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated N500,000 to the Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to facilitate its activities.

He announced the donation Wednesday night during a Dinner and Launching of the Council’s Almanac to mark the end of its week-long 2018 Press Week.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, Wamakko said that the roles being played by Journalists in bolstering societal development, peace and unity could not be overemphasized.

He said that he would continue to be a reliable Father, Friend and Benefactor to Journalists in the State and beyond.

Wamakko recalled the cordial relationship that existed between his administration and the members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, saying, ”as a Senator, we are still good friends and partners with Journalists.”

He called on Journalists to continue to uphold the ethics of the noble profession as well as operate to uplift national interests.