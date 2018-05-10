By Abdallah el-Kurebe
Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated N500,000 to the Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to facilitate its activities.
He announced the donation Wednesday night during a Dinner and Launching of the Council’s Almanac to mark the end of its week-long 2018 Press Week.
Represented by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, Wamakko said that the roles being played by Journalists in bolstering societal development, peace and unity could not be overemphasized.
He said that he would continue to be a reliable Father, Friend and Benefactor to Journalists in the State and beyond.
Wamakko recalled the cordial relationship that existed between his administration and the members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, saying, ”as a Senator, we are still good friends and partners with Journalists.”
He called on Journalists to continue to uphold the ethics of the noble profession as well as operate to uplift national interests.
The Chairman of the Union in the State, Isa Abubakar Shuni said that the dinner was organized as a get together for all the working Journalists in the state.
He commended the State government for fully funding the 2018 Press Week as well as hailed Wamakko and other donors for their invaluable gestures.
He added that, awards were also bestowed on four members of the Union in the State in recognition of their immense contributions to the profession as well as the even development of the State and Nigeria in general.
The Chairman of occasion, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi, in Sokoto South Local Government commended the working Journalists in the State for being upright in their activities.
The monarch also noted the role of the press in the society cannot be overemphasized, even as he urged them not to tinker with the ethics of the noble profession of Journalism.
The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, represented by the Director -General, Sokoto State Media Corporation, Alhaji Abu Shekara expressed happiness with the existing cordial relationship between Journalists and the State government.
The Commissioner said Journalists in the State and Nigeria in general have the social responsibility to ensure sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity.
Those who received the awards were the former Information Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, Alhaji Abu Shekara, Director General, Sokoto State Media Corporation, Alhaji Kabiru Umar, Manager News, Rima Radio, Sokoto and Hajiya Rakiya Muhammad, Sokoto Bureau Chief, Daily Trust Newspapers.
About N 1.6million was realized at the occasion.