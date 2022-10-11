Senator tasks MDAs on sports development

MDAS means – Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Delta), has advised government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure sports development in their organisations toward promoting healthy living among their workers.

Ogba said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ogba, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and a member of Senate Committee on Agriculture, said that it was sad that most MDAs in the agric sector don’t place much premium on sports development.

“Yes, I spoke about it because the budget of some of the agencies on sports is nothing to write home about. For example one of the agencies budgeted N27,000 for sporting activities for a whole year.

“What is N27,000 going to do for sports, you know this sport is purely for Nigerian youths and so I encourage them to vote money for sports development, sports is health.

“And everybody is involved in sports, no matter the age, an ordinary sports canvas is sold for more that N27,000,” he said.

Speaking on the 2023 budget, Ogba said his concern was on the full implementation of the budget to ensure that it impacted positively on the masses.

“The budget is not different from what we use to see, but how does this budget impact the lives of the masses.

“The implementation of the budget is key and so they must make frantic efforts to implement it,” he said.(NAN)

