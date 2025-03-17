Senator Sani challenges El-Rufai to show evidence Gov Uba Sani diverted LG funds

By Haruna Salami

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has challenged the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai to publicly show evidence that Governor Uba Sani diverted local government councils funds.

Shehu Sani, Civil Rights Activist, Monday in Abuja debunked the claims of fund diversion El-Rufai levelled against his successor in an interview over the weekend.

According to Sani, El-Rufai’s allegation is “falsely crafted to smear the name of the governor because of the N420 billion investigation hanging on him like the sword of Damocles”.

He challenged the former governor to release proofs of purchases of properties in South Africa, Seychelles and London by Uba Sani publicly, if the allegation was to be taken seriously.

He said, Kaduna people would not forget in a hurry Nasir El-Rufai’s eight years as governor of the state, stressing that he should stop pushing falsehood into the public space.

“El-Rufai should be bold enough to show proofs linking Governor Uba Sani in the purchase of properties in South Africa, Seychelles and London, then we will take him serious.

“But he should be ready to answer for the whereabouts of N420 billion because that money is substantial enough to develop Kaduna State to an extent”, Shehu Sani maintained.

