Senator Samaila Kawu defects to APC, cites division in NNPP

By Haruna Salami

The rumours surrounding the defection of the senator representing Kano South, Abdulraman Samaila Kawu from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) finally came to an end Wednesday when the senator formally notified the red chamber of his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In the formal letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read by Akpabio at plenary on Wednesday, Senator Kawu said his decision to “bid goodbye to the NNPP is anchored on compelling and undeniable developments within the party which have rendered the party severely divided and dysfunctional over the past months”.

The letter read in part: “I write this to the Senate President to formally notify the Senate through your esteem office of my defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in accordance with the provisions of section 68 (subsection 1 g) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

He observed a growing number of litigations that have practically torn the party apart and left the structure fractured all of which clearly centered around issues of party disunity, factional leadership, and the legitimacy of its oppressions.

He said there is no doubt, these legal fireworks have not only eroded internal cohesion, but have created parallel and conflicting authorities within the party.

He said a further manifestation of this division is the existence of multiple factions, each with its own distinct party logo.

“This unprecedented scenario underscores the depth of the division and reflects a clear and public splintering of the party’s identity in both form and substance. If any of these circumstances, which in my respectful opinion, meet the threshold of a division in the political party, as contemplated under the Proviso to Section 68 of the Constitution, Subsection 1 of the Constitution, I have come to the firm conclusion that continuing my membership with the NNPP would no longer serve the national interest, nor the interests of my constituents, which I represent.

“Therefore, in the spirit of democratic accountability and in line with my constitutional right, I have moved to the All Progressives Congress, a national platform and international platform, which I believe will better support my legislative responsibilities and the aspirations of the good people of my senatorial district. I kindly call this notification to be read on the floor of the Senate for necessary record and legislative action.

The Senate President who was visibly elated said “We don’t clap in the Senate, we can shake our heads”, describing the development as a “kind of earthquake”.

Akpabio used the opportunity to mock some members of opposition parties like Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), who he said were “lonely” to consider coming to the APC, which he described as “the largest party in Africa” causing the Senate to burst into laughter.