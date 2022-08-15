Senator refutes media report on bill renaming Kaduna State to Zazzau 

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Sen.

Uba Sani, has described media report on purported sponsorship of bill to rename Kaduna State to Zazzau State as a lie from the pit of hell.

Sani made the refutal in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

‘The senator expressed dismay at what he described as a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau State, allegedly co-sponsored by him in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.

“How can people go to the extent of planning to destabilise their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because.

“Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna State,” he said.

Sani who is the APC governorship candidate for 2023 election in Kaduna said Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was on break,adding that no such bill was before the Senate.

He said requests for creation of states are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitutional Review.

According to him, the story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilisation and must be investigated by security agencies.

He said those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said he was fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure our success in the 2023 governorship elections.

“We have also been sharing our blueprint for Kaduna State with critical stakeholders in order to get their inputs.

” We are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022.no amount of evil machinations can distract us from our set goals.

“Their plans would continue to fail because our people are enlightened and understand the schemes of anti – development elements,”Sani said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

