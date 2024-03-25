Senator Okpebholo congratulates Kaduna State Govt on release of abducted School Children

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election slated for later in the year, Senator Monday Okpebholo, aka Akpakomiza, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sanni, and the good people of Kaduna State, on the successful rescue of the abducted Kuriga schoolchildren.

Senator Okpebholo also praised the gallantry of the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, involved in the rescue, as well as the National Security Adviser to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the Edo APC guber hopeful, who currently represents Edo Central Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserved to be appreciated for the priority that his administration has accorded security of the lives of Nigerians in the efforts being made to arrest criminalities in the country.

He believed that with the support of Nigerians and prayers, the current efforts by the APC administration would eventually rid the country of insecurity and usher in national prosperity in no distant time.

On the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Senator Okpebholo promised to make security as one of the major focal points in his campaign, as a precursor to his eventual victory in the forthcoming polls.