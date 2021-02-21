Senator Okorocha arrested  amid free-for-all in Imo

By Haruna Salami

Senator representing Imo west and former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police

The lawmaker was arrested on Sunday in Owerri alongside Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.

The arrested Igboanusi was former governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestics) while Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation in his administration.

Spokesperson, Nigeria Police, Imo State Command’s , Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest of Okorocha and said he has since been detained.

Okorcha’s arrest might not be unconnected with the controversial Spring Palm Estate which was linked to his wife, Nkechi.

The Estate has earlier been sealed, but on Sunday, Okorocha allegedly went to the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of National Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and ordered the unsealing of the estate.

But officials of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, upon discovering the development, mobilised themselves to the scene and engaged in free-for-all, in which many people were reportedly injured and cars damaged.

Meanwhile, Okorocha’s aide has blamed his boss’ travail on armed thugs who he alleged took the senator “hostage” and “shot” his ADC.