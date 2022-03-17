Senator Ocheni vows to instill maintenance culture in multi-million naira constituency projects





By Haruna Salami

The senator representing Kogi central, Senator Yakubu Ocheni has assured his constituents that he will be personally involved in the maintenance of multi billion naira projects recently commissioned in his senatorial district.



Yakubu, who is the chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Crime made the commitment while briefing newsmen on the various empowerment projects spread across five local government areas of Kogi central.



The projects, which were executed from 2019 to date include 27 boreholes, renovation of some schools, Ultra-modern Computer Based Test, CBT centres among others, according to the lawmaker gulped billions of naira.



Speaking on how to instill maintenance culture to preserve the projects, Senator Yakubu expressed optimism that “I am going to be personally involved to sustain the facility”.

“As a son of a peasant farmer, I have vowed that children of the less privilege in our society shall not lack what I lacked while growing up”, he said.



He took time to laud the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan who commissioned the projects, along with some of his colleagues.



Speaking on his legislative activities at the Senate, Ocheni said “I do my research and carefully select the bills I sponsor, which is why I don’t encounter resistance as my colleagues simply key into any bill I sponsor”.

