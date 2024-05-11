Senator Natasha condemns CUSTECH students abduction, seeks enhanced security

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has strongly condemned the recent gunmen attack on the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in which several students were abducted.

She equally called for an improved security, describing the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” adding that innocent students should not be subjected to such a heinous act.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan who urged security agencies to ensure the safe release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice, stressed that learning environments must be protected from such attacks.

She offered her support and assistance to ensure the students’ safe return and emphasised the need for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, information released by the university located in Adavi local government area of Kogi state said the attack occurred at about 8:23 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024 when gunmen attacked abducted an unspecified number of students who were studying for their first-semester examinations.

By Haruna Salami