Senator Natasha Akpoti’s Macabre Dance in Brekete Family Radio, By Yusuf Ali

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent engagement with Brekete Family Radio raises serious concerns about adherence to Senate protocols. The Senate is a hallowed chamber governed by strict standing orders, and any discourse concerning its rules and procedures should remain within its confines, not in a market place. Senators are therefore under strict obligation to uphold these principles to preserve the integrity of the legislature and promote institutional values.

In her misleading remarks, Senator Natasha alleged that she was deliberately “boxed into a corner” to prevent her from appearing on camera. This claim spurious and baseless. Senators are captured on camera during plenary sessions based on their positive contributions on the floor of the Senate, a process overseen impartially. The Senate President has no authority to deny any senator visibility on any of the media platforms.

The Senator further claimed that she was denied approval for international travels. This assertion is a blatant falsehood laced with invidious postulation to veil glaring deficit in representation. All senators receive running costs specifically designed to cover such expenses. This provision ensures equity and independence for all lawmakers in carrying out their responsibilities, both within and outside Nigeria.

Senator Natasha also alleged persecution based on her gender. This accusation lacks merit. Other female senators have not raised similar concerns, and the Senate President has demonstrated leadership that is inclusive, regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity. Gender inclusivity remains a hallmark of the 10th Senate’s conduct under the current leadership.

Though politically motivated for vain glory, Senator Natasha’s claims regarding the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project in Kogi State are riddled with inaccuracies and disrespect to public sensibility. Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe representing Cross River North in a press statement he personally signed in Abuja on Sunday to set the record straight, clarified that the five mini LNG plants in question – Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete – are private sector-driven initiatives and not federal government projects.

Senator Jarigbe who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas Resources spoke in response to recent misconceptions and inquiries raised by concerned Nigerians regarding the siting of the five mini LNG plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, following allegations made by Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Similarly, Rt Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive has clarified that the CNG project is an economic initiative facilitated by existing gas infrastructure, not a product of political maneuvering that Senator Natasha seeks to pursue.

Hon. Waive emphasized that the development of five CNG plants in Kogi is a result of its strategic location along the gas pipeline, which ensures seamless distribution to the northern region. The project falls under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Gas, contrary to Senator Natasha’s assertion that it is within the purview of the Local Content Committee.

Hon. Waive expressed concern over attempts by Senator Natasha to claim undue credit for the project, accusing her of misleading the public to advance a political narrative. He warned that such misinformation is harmful, as it seeks to discredit the efforts of lawmakers from the Niger Delta who have diligently worked to promote economic growth in their region and beyond.

Senator Natasha also lied during the Brekete Family Radio interview when she claimed that she only started shouting because her suspension was being read out by the Senate President. A video of the plenary clearly shows that there was no mention of suspension until after Senator Natasha had been ranting from someone else’s seat, in flagrant disregard for the laid-down procedures of the Senate.

How could Senate President Akpabio have been reading her suspension at that point? She should stop lying. The records show she had already started shouting “Order 10 of Privileges” before Akpabio directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber to maintain order. It was only after this that she began demanding to see the section of the rules authorizing suspension. Senator Natasha should be humbled to stop the red herring and learn the rudiments of democratic representation.

The video of the plenary is publicly available, and Nigerians can see the truth for themselves. The Senate rules are clear: a senator may only speak from the seat allocated to them. Senator Natasha’s conduct violated these rules, and her claims on Brekete Family Radio only compound the situation with falsehoods.

Senator Natasha’s remarks on Brekete Family Radio not only violate Senate protocols but also propagate misinformation and unfounded allegations.

Lawmakers must remain committed to the principles of truth, integrity, and decorum to foster public trust and uphold the dignity of the legislative arm.