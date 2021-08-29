Senator Na’Allah’s son murdered in Kaduna



By Haruna Salami

Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, eldest son of Senator Bala I n Na’Allah has been killed in Kaduna.



The 36 year old Abdulkarim Na’Allah was found dead in his bedroom at Malali in Kaduna.



According to Garba Mohammed, Special Adviser to the Senator on Media, who spoke with our reporter, the young pilot, who married about three years ago, was tied and strangled to death while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.



Captain Abdulkarim was one of the directors in Brinkle Aero Club, his father’s organisation.



Meanwhile, Senator Na’Allah who represents Kebbi South at the Senate is currently in Lebanon on vacation since the Senate is on its annual vacation.



Garba Mohammed said the funeral prayers of the deceased was held at Yahaya road while burial took place at Unguwan Sarki cemetery.

