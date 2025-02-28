Senator Mustapha promoting Tinubu’s agriculture, food security agenda, say Barau, Minister Kyari





Photo above:L-R: Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Kwara state chapter, Alhaji Umar Mahmud Aboki, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture Production, Services and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, during the 2024 Constituency Empowerment Programme Kwara Central Senatorial District, Facilited By Senator Saliu Mustapha (Turaki of Ilorin), held in Kwara state, yesterday

…As Kwara Central Lawmaker empowers 2,500 constituents

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, on Friday, described the empowerment programme of Senator Saliu Mustapha as in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agriculture and food security agenda.



Senator Mustapha (APC Kwara Central) distributed empowerment tools and materials to over 2,500 constituents in Ilorin.



The event tagged: “Alubarika 1.0 Agricultural and Human Capital Development Empowerment Programme” was held at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority’s premises in Ilorin, Kwara State.



The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin who led other senators to the programme donated 200 sewing machines for onward distribution to the Kwara Central constituents.

Barau said: “We have all decided to come here and share this moment with our brother, Senator Saliu Mustapha because of this great empowerment programme for constituents in the area of agriculture and human capital development.



“These are key areas that are very important to our national development “Because we don’t need to waste much time talking about the importance of agriculture in every society. Agriculture is sine qua non to the survival of every society because without food no life.



“And this is a cardinal programme of this administration and the renewed Hope of Mr President to provide food for all.



“No wonder the constituents decided to pick Saliu Mustapha, who is an outstanding person and party leader in this country.



“He is a very friendly human being, industrious and peaceful, who connects with everybody in the Senate. In fact, you’ve done the right thing by electing him.



“All the time he’s going to speak on the floor of the Senate, it’s about what is going to come to Kwara.”



On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Kyari lauded Mustapha for implementing projects that promotes food security in the country in line with the objectives of the present administration.



Kyari said: “You are doing well on the floor of the Senate. Tinubu’s food security initiative working. Food isn’t only becoming affordable but available. Tinubu is working to promote agriculture.



“I am happy that the Chairman of the Senate Committee oversighting me is also promoting Tinubu’s agenda. I pray to Almighty Allah to protect and guide us.”



Mustapha said the empowerment was meant to make the beneficiaries, which included market women, farmers, artisans and trade associations become self-reliant.

He said that apart from the physical empowerment materials, the beneficiaries had been trained and certificated on how to use the tools and carry out their trade as entrepreneurs.



According to Mustapha: “Today’s programme is just a symbolic one to flag off what we intend to do with most of our people we have trained.



“This time around, we decided that it is not only about giving out sewing machines or giving out things to people and they will not value it.



“We decided to put then through a series of programmes and trainings. In fact, we are missing out one vital aspect. Everywhere you go now, you’ll see solar streetlights.



“We took time to train our indigenes who are interested in learning to maintain, to repair and to install solar panels.



“The most fascinating part was when I came during a training exercise and I saw a lot of women who were part of it and I asked, ‘in our community here that I thought was conservative for women to climb roof and poles?’



“I saw them in their overall, they are fully trained now on how to install, repair and maintain solar inverters. All of them are here too and they will get their working tools.



“Most of the people you see here under the canopies are not just political spectators, these are carefully chosen beneficiaries who have gotten through training. We are not holding a political rally or jamboree here.”



Apart from the prior entrepreneurial training and certification of the beneficiaries by the lawmaker, empowerment materials distributed during the event which was well attended by dignitaries and beneficiaries, included 250 deep freezers, tricycles, 100 live cows, 400 grinding machines, eight tractors for all the local governments in Kwara Central, vehicles, gas powered oven with cylinders, 400 irrigation machines, full university scholarship for 200 students, various food stuffs, fertilizers and farm inputs and power transformers among others.



Apart from Senator Barau and Senator Kyari, others dignitaries are the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South), Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Chief Imam of Ilorin, Muhammadu Bashir, Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari represented by Modibo Sulu Gambari and Senator Aminu Iyal Abass, among others.