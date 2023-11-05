Senator Moro attends burial of DPO killed in Otukpo robbery attack

By Chimezie Godfrey

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator (Dr) Patrick Abba Moro, on Friday, joined other mourners to attend the burial of Chief Superintendent (CSP) John Adikwu in Aukpa-Adoka, in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

CSP Adikwu, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Otukpo Area Command, was among those killed by armed men on the 20th of October during a robbery operation.

Senator Moro, at the burial, said the late Adikwu paid the supreme sacrifice in his service to the nation.

While describing the incident that led to the officer’s death as very painful and devastating, he sympathized with the entire family and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Moro promised to assist the children with their school fees and support the family when the need arises.

The parliamentarian and his entourage equally visited the aged mother of the late DPO in the hinterland to console her.

Otukpo, the headquarters of Benue South Senatorial District, was held hostage on the day of the attack for over an hour by the armed men as they stormed about five commercial banks close to the area command, stealing millions of naira.

A section of the station’s building was damaged with explosives and arms and ammunition were carted away by the men of the underworld.

Eight persons were said to have been killed in the course of the attack including the DPO, three other security personnel and Hon. George Uloko, the PDP Township Ward 1 Chairman in Otukpo.

Moro, worried by the deadly attack which caused serious tension and panic in Otukpo, had promptly moved a motion on the floor of the Red Chamber, calling for an immediate investigation of the circumstances surrounding the invasion and the death of innocent persons, while also urging the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to as a matter of urgency, step in to provide relief materials for the rehabilitation of the Otukpo police command.

