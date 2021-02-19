Senator Kalu urges Gov. Wike to join APC

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday beckoned the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to join the ruling All Progressive’s Congress (APC).

Senator Kalu made this call on Thursday while addressing the press after a project inspection tour around the state capital led by the state Governor himself.

While speaking to the press after inspecting the; Rumuokoro Flyover bridge, 2nd Artillery flyover bridge, Real Madrid football Academy and the Mother and Child Hospital, Rumuomasi in Port-Harcourt, Senator Kalu commended Gov. Wike for his efforts in investments in critical infrastructure; Kalu told the Rivers Governor to join the APC in order to consolidate on the rewards of belonging to the party at the centre.

“I encourage and appeal to other Governors to emulate Governor Wike in terms of his infrastructural drive in the state , because this is what democracy is all about which is making the people happy by meeting up with their expectations. You see how visibly happy the people were when they sighted the Governor, I am impressed by the quality and quantity of infrastructures I have seen so far. The Governor has confirmed that there are about five flyovers in construction and three more have been approved for construction, said Kalu.

Stressing the need to partner with the APC; Senator Kalu appealed to Governor Wike to soft pedal on his continuous criticisms of the party, he called on the Rivers Governor to work harmoniously with the APC led Federal Government of Nigeria.

In his words” I urge the Governor to partner with the APC, I discussed with him all through the night to find a common ground with the APC, I believe that very soon it shall come to reality. I commend him for the tour; he is a man needed by us in the APC, it is my belief that a messiah can come from anywhere. So I urge Governor Wike to soft pedal on our party, humans can switch from one party to another which is human behavior in Africa. I appeal to him to partner with us so that the good people of Rivers can benefit more from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In his reaction; Wike noted that his party the People’s Democratic Party is committed to the welfare of the people, he disclosed that his grievance with the APC is the custom of making appointments based on political interest rather than competence.

He said “I can only partner with a party that is open to partnership, there’s so much insecurity in Nigeria today and there have been a lot of killings so his party (APC ) should solve the problem but the problem has remained unresolved.

Speaking further he said “His party appoints commissioners of police based on patronage, a politician from my state pays a visit to the Inspector General (IG) of Police and makes request for a New Commissioner; but the IG ends of making the appointment without considering the competence of such person to fight crime, he makes the appointment based on the choice of the ruling party.

In that case the person is deployed but is unable to tackle crime that is the major problem we are having today in the country. So how can I partner with such a Government that makes appointments on the interest of a politician. Senator Kalu remains my friend that is why I invited him to come and see what we’re doing in Rivers state.