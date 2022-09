By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Anambra South, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escaped death Sunday as he was ambushed by heavily armed assassins who opened fire on his convoy at Enugu-Ukwu.

Some of his aides, including police officers, were killed.

The senator managed to escape as his car was riddled with bullets.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is the CEO of Capital Oil.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp