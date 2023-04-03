Senator Ibezim assures Buhari will assent to ICT bill before leaving office

By Haruna Salami

Senator Frank Chukwuma Ibezim representing Imo North Senatorial District, on Monday assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the Institute of Information and Communication Technology bill before handing over on May 29, 2023.

Ibezim gave this assurance at the Public Hearing on the bill organized by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security at the Senate in Abuja on Monday, April 3, 2023,

The lawmaker obviously spoke against the backdrop of concerns that there may be no time for the President to assent to the bill particularly that transition of the current administration to a new government is ongoing.

He further expressed optimism that the proposed Institute of Information and Communication Technology is too important and critical to nation building and a veritable tool for economic and socio-cultural channels of the development, hence, President Buhari cannot afford not to sign it before leaving.

Earlier in his presentation at the public hearing on the “Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nsu, Imo State” bill by the Senate Committee chaired by Senator Yakubu Oseni, Ibezim stressed that ICT has become a major source of culture in businesses and other fields.

“Information Technology helps us to understand the workings of our immediate world. Social media, which is an integral part of ICT, is a major source of modern culture and entertainment and it requires us to learn and use critical thinking skills.

“Technology is extremely important in the workplace as a means of communication. Today businesses heavily rely on information technology, as it allows businesses to expand more quickly in view of access to proper means of promotion and innovation”.

Senator Oseni expressed joy that the public hearing received overwhelming support from stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Education, adding that the Committee will collate their views to enrich the report of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the public hearing report of the bill is expected to be submitted to the Committee of the entire Senate at plenary this week.