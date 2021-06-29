Senator Hassan Gusau dumps PDP

By Haruna Salami

Hassan Muhammad Gusau, representing Zamfara Central has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and joined the All Progressive Congress, APC

In a letter read by the Senate President at plenary Tuesday, Gusau cited “collapse of internal democracy in the PDP from ward level” as his reason for leaving PDP.

Senator Gusau, who is a first timer came to the Senate in 2019 with all other members of the National Assembly from the state, Zamfara State House of Assembly members and the governor of the state as a result of Supreme Court judgement the said APC had no Candidate in that year’s general elections.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle is expected to be welcomed into APC today.

Senator Gusau was former PDP chairman of zamfara state and also a member national PDP board of trustees .

