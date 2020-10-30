Senator extols virtues of Afe Babalola at 91

Sen. Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, has felicitated Chiet Afe Babalola, Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD) on his 91st birthday.

Olujimi described Babalola as an enigma with uncommon leadership worthy of emulation.

Olujimi, in a congratulatory letter, said that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s significant contributions toward achieving a progressive Ekiti State could not be overemphasised.

According to her, the independence of Ekiti people may not have been possible without the legendary efforts of Babalola and other notable leaders, who stood resiliently for the actualisation of the fountain of knowledge.

She advised well meaning Ekiti residents, especially private investors, to take a cue from Babalola’s commitment toward building an economic hub for the growth and development of the state.

“I am seizing this opportunity to congratulate our father and leader, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), wish him a happy birthday and pray for more healthy life as he continues to age in grace.

“It is important to note that Baba’s unflinching love for the unity and harmonisation of Ekiti people had led to his agitations, alongside other prominent stakeholders, which birthed the eventual creation of Ekiti State in 1996 under the then Gen. Sani Abacha military administration.

“Many of us have benefitted immensely and it has also afforded us the privilege to contributing our quota towards the development of the state,”Olujimi said. (NAN)