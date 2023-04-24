Senator empowers constituents with 30 tricycles in Plateau

By Peter Amine

Sen. Nora Dadu’ut (APC-Plateau South), on Monday, empowered some youths in her senatorial district with 30 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

Dadu’ut, while speaking at the occasion in Jos, said that the tricycles were meant to assist the beneficiaries in jumpstarting their entrepreneurial journeys and enhancing their independence.

The lawmaker also said that the gesture was in fulfillment of her promise to empower youths in her senatorial district.

“This programme is aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering our youths in Plateau South senatorial district to enhance their economic wellbeing.

“We have carried out series of youth empowerment programmes to fight poverty and youth restiveness.

“We recently gave out laptops to hundreds of unemployed graduates who had earlier been trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“As senator, I have constructed schools, equipped several health centres and would soon be commissioning some other projects we embarked upon.

“We have also rendered assistance to more than 10,000 widows, youths and the indigent from the six local government areas that make up my senatorial district,” she said.

Dadu’ut urged the beneficiaries to use the tricycles to improve their lives, those of their families and communities.

Pius Kesuwo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the senator for bringing succour to the people of Plateau South senatorial district.

Kesuwo called on other kind-hearted indigenes of the senatorial district to emulate the senator by contributing their own quota toward the development of the area. (NAN)