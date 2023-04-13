Senator-elect, Amb Madori hails Lawan, calls him stabiliser

A senator-elect representing Jigawa North-east senatorial district, Ambassador Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam Madori, has described the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan as a rare politician whose legislative sagacity has in the last four years sustained the relationship between the executive and the legislature.



The diplomat while speaking with journalists Tuesday in Abuja said but for the wisdom and political engineering of the lawmaker, Nigeria would have relapsed into anarchy following the slew of security challenges and myriads of socio-economic and political hiccups that trailed the All Progressives Congress-led government in the last couple of years.



According to the senator-elect, “Dr Ahmad Lawan is the hero of the 9th National Assembly, given the role he has played to ensure stability between the law-making organ of government and the executive arm. His exposure, charisma, and political dogma have elevated him above those before him on that seat; believe me, the President of the Senate, Dr Lawan is a unifier and political stabiliser.”



The incoming lawmaker said that mutual respect and understanding, rather than belligerence, should guide the relationship between the two arms of government in order to attract dividends of democracy.



He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his courage to litter the country with infrastructural development while decimating the onslaught of the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency in the North-east and North-west of Nigeria, saying Nigerians would appreciate the man more after retirement from active politics.



Asked to comment on the kind of leadership he would expect at the 10th National Assembly, Ambassador Madori urged whoever emerges as the President of the Senate to copy the leadership style of Dr Ahmed Lawan, saying the man is a core patriot and incurable optimist.