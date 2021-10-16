Senator Ekwunife appeals to leaders to be accountable to people who elect them

Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, has appealed to people in leadership positions both elected or chosen to be accountable to the people who elected them.

The senator made the appeal on Friday in Abuja at the commissioning of a borehole sunk at Kokore community, Sauka, Airport road, under the Gui ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the borehole was sunk in the community by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT Chapter.

Represented by Mr Joseph Dimobi, a former majority leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Ekwunife said that to affect the life of rural dwellers, the people representing them must be accountable to them.

She said that people in leadership must be selfless about their representation, but work towards making an impact on the community or political zone they are representing.

Ekwunife said that most of the leaders representing the people in the rural communities are not sensitive, especially to the needs of the people who voted them into power.

According to her, the moment we shun amassing wealth, development will come to the rural communities and the lives of the rural dwellers will be more meaningful, adding that, the leaders must focus on providing the needs of the people.

Dr Enema Amodu, Chairman, NMA FCT, who commended the Vice chairman of the chapter, Dr Maureen Umemnwo-Umeakuewu for the borehole, stated that the idea was initiated by her.

He added that the second reason for sinking the borehole in the Kokore community was born as a result of the cholera ravaging some part of the FCT.

“Cholera has been a serious problem in the society, especially in the FCT despite the plaguing of COVID-19 pandemic. One of the ways cholera gets spread is drinking contaminated water, and we all thought it out to do this borehole to avoid cholera.

On her part, Dr Umemnwo-Umeakuewu said that the choice for choosing Kokore community was as a research and enquiry the association did, and was able to identified a community through the help of AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Candido.

She urged affluent Nigerians to always lend helping hands to the less privileged, adding that it is the deepest joy in life.

“It is not the amount you have in the bank, not the amount of the houses you have or car you drive, emulate the life of touching people, the person will never forget,’’ Umemnwo-Umeakuewu pleaded.

Mr Biko Sunday, the councilor representing Gui ward, thanked God and the NMA FCT chapter for giving the community the borehole and prayed to God to continue to give the association power to do more for other communities.

He also thanked the AMAC chairman for referring the NMA to the community

On why developments are not reaching most communities in the FCT, Sunday said that AMAC has a large community under it, and that the present chairman cannot alone undertake all the development required.

He advocated for the division of AMAC into two where two chairmen will be overseeing the territory to pave the way for quicker development.

Mr Yusuf Magaji, the traditional ruler in one of the Gui communities, appreciated the NMA for the borehole, and called for more social amenities in Gui ward. (NAN)

