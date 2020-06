Share the news













A Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Oshinowo, has died

Reports Monday said the senator passed on at a Lagos hospital where he was said to have been on admission for weeks.

Reports of his death has caused some shock in his political circle where the late senator was popularly referred to as “Pepper”.

Associates acknowledged that the late senator Osinowo was a grassroots politician, who would be greatly missed.

