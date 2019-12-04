Senator cries out: ‘Bandits have taken over my constituency’

By Haruna Salami

Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East has drawn the attention of the Senate to the state of violence rocking Niger state, especially his senatorial district where “bandits have taken over”.

Sani, who raised a point of order to present his motion said at least 12 people have been killed and others kidnapped, including the district head of Madaga.

Some of the local governments mostly affected, he disclosed are: Rafi, Shiroro and Manama where many injured people with gun shot wounds, fleeing the villages to the local government headquarters scarcely receive medical attention.

The Senate, in a resolution has called on the federal government to call the service chiefs to rise to their responsibility as all efforts to make them intervene have not yielded any results.

The Senate also called on National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to send relief materials to the affected people.

